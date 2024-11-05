Tragic Encounter: Teacher Fatally Stabbed in Bundi

A young government school teacher, aged 26, was tragically killed in Bundi, Rajasthan, late Monday night. The incident occurred at an eatery near the Ambedkar Circle, where an altercation led to his brutal stabbing.

Identified as Manish Kumar Meena, a teacher in Namana village, Meena was set to marry in January. Three to four individuals are accused of his murder, according to the police.

The altercation escalated as Meena was leaving the eatery, resulting in one of the suspects attacking him. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Meena succumbed to his injuries from severe stab wounds. The police have identified the suspects and are actively pursuing them, with efforts amplified following public demonstrations demanding immediate justice.

