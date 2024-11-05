Left Menu

Chouhan Criticizes Jharkhand Government Over Law and Order

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand, alleging deteriorating law and order, and accused them of corruption. He highlighted safety concerns for women and raised issues regarding Bangladeshi infiltration affecting local demographics and the economy, especially in the Santhal Pargana region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has launched a scathing attack on the Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand, accusing it of failing to maintain law and order in the state. Chouhan pointed to over 7,400 reported rape cases within the last five years as evidence of the deteriorating situation for women's safety.

Speaking at a rally in the Sarath assembly constituency, Chouhan expressed concern over what he described as the government's inaction, likening it to the slumber of 'Kumbhakarna.' He further alleged that the coalition, comprising the JMM and Congress, has been pilfering state resources and deceiving the public.

At another rally in Dumka, Chouhan claimed that Bangladeshi infiltrators pose a significant threat to Jharkhand's demographics. He warned that increasing infiltration could lead to a shift in local power dynamics, affecting land and job security for the indigenous population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

