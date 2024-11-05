Left Menu

Netanyahu's Cabinet Shuffle: A Defense Dismissal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed his defense minister, Yoav Gallant, citing a lack of trust in his management of military operations. He appointed Foreign Minister Israel Katz as the new defense minister and named Gideon Saar as the new foreign minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-11-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 23:54 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant cabinet reshuffle, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, expressing his lack of confidence in Gallant's handling of the country's military operations.

Netanyahu announced the appointment of Foreign Minister Israel Katz to take over the defense portfolio, signaling a shift in his administration.

Gideon Saar has been named to succeed Katz as the Foreign Minister in this latest round of changes within Netanyahu's administration, as confirmed by a statement from the prime minister's office.

