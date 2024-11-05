Netanyahu's Cabinet Shuffle: A Defense Dismissal

In a significant cabinet reshuffle, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, expressing his lack of confidence in Gallant's handling of the country's military operations.

Netanyahu announced the appointment of Foreign Minister Israel Katz to take over the defense portfolio, signaling a shift in his administration.

Gideon Saar has been named to succeed Katz as the Foreign Minister in this latest round of changes within Netanyahu's administration, as confirmed by a statement from the prime minister's office.

(With inputs from agencies.)