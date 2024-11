Harvard's Antisemitism Lawsuit: Judge Allows Case to Proceed

A U.S. judge, Richard Stearns, has opted to narrow but not dismiss a lawsuit accusing Harvard University of fostering a hostile environment for Jewish students. The lawsuit was filed by the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law and Jewish Americans for Fairness in Education.

The case claims Harvard mishandled incidents where Jewish students felt targeted, following a rise in university-based antisemitism linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Allegations include a lecturer allegedly pressuring Jewish students to abandon a community action project. Another incident involved a 'die-in' protest accusing Israel of war crimes.

Despite dismissing direct discrimination claims, Stearns allowed the hostile environment claims to proceed. Harvard's spokesperson stated that the university is actively tackling antisemitism and supporting its Jewish community. The lawsuit reflects ongoing debates over university policies on race and religion discrimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)