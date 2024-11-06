Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Chaotic Over Special Status Resolution
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was adjourned following chaos as members debated a controversial resolution to restore the region's special status. Proposed by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, the resolution called for dialogue with the Centre. Opposition from BJP members led to repeated disruptions and adjournments.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed a stormy session Wednesday, resulting in adjournment for the day after passing a resolution advocating dialogue with the Centre to restore the region's special status. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather adjourned the proceedings amid uproar from BJP members who vehemently opposed the resolution.
The resolution, introduced by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, emphasized the necessity of constitutional guarantees to protect the identity and rights of Jammu and Kashmir's people. Despite passing through a voice vote, BJP members, led by Leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma, expressed displeasure and disrupted the session, arguing that the resolution was not on the agenda.
Continued protests, slogans, and clashes between BJP and National Conference members thwarted attempts to restore order. Speaker Rather, urging the BJP to table a no-confidence motion if dissatisfied, ultimately adjourned the House session until Thursday, leaving the resolution's future uncertain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Assembly
- Special Status
- Resolution
- Dialogue
- BJP
- Uproar
- Speaker
- Protest
ALSO READ
India values close cooperation within BRICS which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion: PM Modi.
Political Shake-Up: Former BJP Stalwarts Join Jharkhand's JMM
Amit Shah: The Architect of BJP's Success Turns 60
BRICS Summit: A Strategic Dialogue for Global Development
Delhi's Alarming Air Quality: BJP Criticizes Kejriwal's AAP for Inaction