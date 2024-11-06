Left Menu

False Rape Accusation: Arrests Made in Fabricated Case

Police have arrested a man and his brother for falsely claiming that the man's wife was gang-raped. The investigation revealed that the accusation was made after the wife was physically assaulted by her husband, leading her to leave home. The arrests were made under Section 248 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In a shocking turn of events, police authorities confirmed on Wednesday the arrest of a man named Sanju alongside his brother, Govind, for filing a false gang rape case involving Sanju's wife. The arrest stems from an incident where Sanju allegedly assaulted his wife, causing her to leave their residence.

Initial reports from the Maulanpur village indicated that Sanju's wife had been reportedly gang-raped by four men while returning home, a claim that raised alarms and prompted a serious investigation by local law enforcement led by Superintendent of Police, Krishna Kumar Vishnoi.

However, further investigation revealed that the allegations were entirely fabricated with the intention of causing harm, as both brothers were charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 248. This development underscores the gravity of filing false charges and the legal consequences involved.

