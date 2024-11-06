False Rape Accusation: Arrests Made in Fabricated Case

In a shocking turn of events, police authorities confirmed on Wednesday the arrest of a man named Sanju alongside his brother, Govind, for filing a false gang rape case involving Sanju's wife. The arrest stems from an incident where Sanju allegedly assaulted his wife, causing her to leave their residence.

Initial reports from the Maulanpur village indicated that Sanju's wife had been reportedly gang-raped by four men while returning home, a claim that raised alarms and prompted a serious investigation by local law enforcement led by Superintendent of Police, Krishna Kumar Vishnoi.

However, further investigation revealed that the allegations were entirely fabricated with the intention of causing harm, as both brothers were charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 248. This development underscores the gravity of filing false charges and the legal consequences involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)