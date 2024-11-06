Left Menu

Journalists Arrested Over Viral Video: Free Press Under Fire

West Bengal Police arrested two journalists after they posted a video showing vandalism during Kali Puja at a pandal. The arrest prompted criticism from opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, accusing the state government of stifling free press and failing to prevent the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial move, West Bengal Police arrested two journalists associated with a vernacular news portal following the release of a video capturing vandalism during Kali Puja celebrations. The duo was apprehended from their office in the Kaikhali area of North 24 Parganas after a suo moto case was filed.

The police mentioned that the video could incite a law and order situation, leading to their swift action. Equipment, including a computer, was confiscated during the raid as authorities initiated an investigation into the incident.

The arrest has sparked a political uproar, with BJP MLA and Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari slamming the state government for failing to stop the vandalism and accusing it of suppressing the media. Adhikari criticized the Mamata Banerjee administration for curbing freedom of the press, stating that the state's actions threatened Sanatan Dharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

