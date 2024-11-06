Journalists Arrested Over Viral Video: Free Press Under Fire

In a controversial move, West Bengal Police arrested two journalists associated with a vernacular news portal following the release of a video capturing vandalism during Kali Puja celebrations. The duo was apprehended from their office in the Kaikhali area of North 24 Parganas after a suo moto case was filed.

The police mentioned that the video could incite a law and order situation, leading to their swift action. Equipment, including a computer, was confiscated during the raid as authorities initiated an investigation into the incident.

The arrest has sparked a political uproar, with BJP MLA and Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari slamming the state government for failing to stop the vandalism and accusing it of suppressing the media. Adhikari criticized the Mamata Banerjee administration for curbing freedom of the press, stating that the state's actions threatened Sanatan Dharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)