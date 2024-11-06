Arizona's Abortion Amendment: A Battleground Victory
Arizona voters have passed a constitutional amendment allowing abortion access up to fetal viability, surpassing the previous 15-week limit. Despite opposition, advocacy group Arizona for Abortion Access succeeded in their campaign. The amendment reflects ongoing political battles around abortion rights in the wake of Roe v. Wade's overturn and influences legislative races.
In a landmark decision, Arizona voters have approved a constitutional amendment that guarantees abortion access up to fetal viability, a timeframe generally pegged at 21 weeks. This decision marks a key victory for abortion-rights advocates, who have been pushing for expanded access beyond the state's current 15-week restriction.
Arizona was one of nine states where abortion rights were on the ballot, and it underscores the state's crucial role as a presidential battleground. The campaign led by Arizona for Abortion Access managed to amass significantly more support than its opposition, It Goes Too Far, which dubbed the measure as overreaching, even as they cited polls suggesting widespread support for maintaining the 15-week limit.
This development comes in the wake of the US Supreme Court's 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade, illustrating a national trend with abortion-rights supporters prevailing in multiple ballot questions, further shaping the legislative landscape in Arizona where contentious political races loom.
(With inputs from agencies.)
