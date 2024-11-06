Hezbollah Launches Missiles Near Ben Gurion Airport
Hezbollah announced it launched missiles targeting a military base close to Ben Gurion Airport in Israel. Despite the attack, the airport authority assured that operations are ongoing without disruption.
In a bold move on Wednesday, Hezbollah declared that it had fired missiles targeting a military facility near Ben Gurion Airport, the principal international air gateway for Israel.
According to Israeli media, a projectile was confirmed to have landed in the vicinity of the airport, raising concerns about regional security and air safety.
However, the airports authority firmly stated that the airport continues to function normally, downplaying immediate impacts on travel and operations.
