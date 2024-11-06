Left Menu

Seizing Democracy: Election Commission's Astounding Rs 558 Crore Haul

The Election Commission has announced that its agencies have seized Rs 558 crore worth of cash and freebies during the Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and bypoll elections. Freebies, including liquor, drugs, and metals, made up over 40% of seizures. This is a significant increase compared to 2019, thanks to enhanced technology and enforcement efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown during ongoing elections, the Election Commission has reported a remarkable Rs 558 crore haul of cash and illegal incentives such as liquor, drugs, and precious metals in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and various bypolls.

Notably, over 40% of these seizures comprised free giveaways intended to sway voters. The intensified vigilance marks a 3.5 times increase in confiscations compared to the 2019 elections, where Rs 103.61 crore and Rs 18.76 crore were seized in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, respectively.

The significant spike is attributed to synergized efforts among enforcement agencies, tech-driven intelligence, and real-time monitoring via the 'Election Seizure Management System,' which has facilitated stringent scrutiny of expenditure in 'expenditure sensitive' constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

