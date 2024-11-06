Seizing Democracy: Election Commission's Astounding Rs 558 Crore Haul

In a major crackdown during ongoing elections, the Election Commission has reported a remarkable Rs 558 crore haul of cash and illegal incentives such as liquor, drugs, and precious metals in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and various bypolls.

Notably, over 40% of these seizures comprised free giveaways intended to sway voters. The intensified vigilance marks a 3.5 times increase in confiscations compared to the 2019 elections, where Rs 103.61 crore and Rs 18.76 crore were seized in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, respectively.

The significant spike is attributed to synergized efforts among enforcement agencies, tech-driven intelligence, and real-time monitoring via the 'Election Seizure Management System,' which has facilitated stringent scrutiny of expenditure in 'expenditure sensitive' constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)