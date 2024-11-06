India Rebukes Pakistan's Falsehoods at UN Forum

In a strong rebuke at the United Nations, India condemned Pakistan for 'peddling lies and falsehood' at the global forum, arguing that no amount of misinformation can alter the reality on the ground. Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla underscored the importance of inclusive information access to foster trust and accountability.

Addressing the General Debate, Shukla expressed concern over disinformation undermining public trust and dividing communities, stressing that real democracies, like India, empower their citizens through transparent information and maintain accountability. He highlighted India's successful combat against digital fraud as part of this mission.

Furthermore, Shukla addressed the crucial safety of UN peacekeepers, advocating for targeted communication strategies in local languages to enhance outreach. He praised the UN's multilingual efforts on social media, encouraging further expansion to strengthen global inclusivity and community engagement.

