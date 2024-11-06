Delhi Speaker Advocates for Disabled Electoral Participation at Commonwealth Conference
At the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Australia, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel emphasized the need for encouraging persons with disabilities to engage in politics. He addressed issues like the use of violence and abusive language in Commonwealth parliaments, along with proposing guidelines for inclusive elections.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel is advocating for greater political participation by persons with disabilities at the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Sydney, Australia. The conference spans from November 3 to 8 and gathers presiding officers from across the Commonwealth.
During the event, Goel underscored the imperative for parliamentarians to maintain decorum, pointing out the issues of violence and abusive language prevalent in Commonwealth legislatures. He also called for the establishment of specific guidelines and benchmarks aimed at curbing such occurrences.
Goel further proposed creating exclusive elections for individuals with disabilities to ensure their broader engagement in the political process, reflecting a commitment to inclusivity and equal representation in governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Medal Hopes Diminish as Key Sports Axed from 2026 Commonwealth Games
Glasgow 2026 Reshapes Commonwealth Games, Axes Key Indian Medal Sports
Glasgow Steps Up as 2026 Commonwealth Games Host
Scotland Saves the Day: Commonwealth Games 2026 Rebooted
India's Sports Fraternity Outraged Over 2026 Commonwealth Games Exclusions