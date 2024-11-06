Left Menu

Delhi Speaker Advocates for Disabled Electoral Participation at Commonwealth Conference

At the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Australia, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel emphasized the need for encouraging persons with disabilities to engage in politics. He addressed issues like the use of violence and abusive language in Commonwealth parliaments, along with proposing guidelines for inclusive elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 20:31 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:31 IST
Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel is advocating for greater political participation by persons with disabilities at the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Sydney, Australia. The conference spans from November 3 to 8 and gathers presiding officers from across the Commonwealth.

During the event, Goel underscored the imperative for parliamentarians to maintain decorum, pointing out the issues of violence and abusive language prevalent in Commonwealth legislatures. He also called for the establishment of specific guidelines and benchmarks aimed at curbing such occurrences.

Goel further proposed creating exclusive elections for individuals with disabilities to ensure their broader engagement in the political process, reflecting a commitment to inclusivity and equal representation in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

