UPSC Revises ESE-2025 Examination Date Amidst IRMS Recruitment Overhaul

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced a rescheduled date for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2025, now set for June 8. This adjustment aims to offer candidates ample preparation time in light of recent alterations in the recruitment procedure for Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) officers.

Initially planned for February 9, the first stage of the examination was deferred following the government's directive to recruit IRMS officers through both the Civil Services Examination and the ESE. The affected sub-cadres of IRMS from ESE include Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Signal & Telecommunications, and Stores.

The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier endorsed the unification of eight Group A services under IRMS back in 2019. This move signaled a significant reformation in the recruitment strategy, as detailed in the recently amended Indian Railway Management Service Rules, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)