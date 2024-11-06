Tragedy Strikes as Eleven Perish in Hardoi Road Accident

An accident in Bilgram, Uttar Pradesh, claimed 11 lives, including six women and three children, following a collision between a truck and an auto-rickshaw. The tragedy occurred while the truck attempted to avoid hitting a motorcycle, as confirmed by the police.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences and announced compensation for the families of the deceased, along with financial support for the injured. The administration is focused on providing the best medical treatment available.

Police have impounded the truck involved and are investigating the circumstances leading to the accident. The driver of the auto-rickshaw remains at large. Further action is anticipated following a thorough inquiry.

