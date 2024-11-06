Iraq Denounces Allegations of Iranian Attacks from Its Soil

The Iraqi government's Council for National Security on Wednesday dismissed reports that Iranian attacks on Israel were being launched from Iraqi territory, labeling them "false pretexts" for aggression. The statement was made by the military, countering recent claims.

Yahya Rasool, the spokesperson for the Iraqi military, responded to an Oct. 31 report from Axios. The report quoted Israeli intelligence alleging potential Iranian strikes originating from within Iraq.

The Iraqi side emphasized that such narratives are unfounded and serve as justification for hostility against Iraq, undermining the stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)