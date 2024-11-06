Iraq Denounces Allegations of Iranian Attacks from Its Soil
The Iraqi government's Council for National Security has declared that reports suggesting Iranian attacks on Israel from Iraq are unjustified excuses for aggression against Iraq. Spokesperson Yahya Rasool refuted claims, which were based on an Axios report citing Israeli intelligence regarding potential Iranian operations from Iraqi territory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
