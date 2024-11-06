Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Modi Congratulates Trump on Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated US President-elect Donald Trump on his remarkable victory. They discussed enhancing India-US relations in technology, defense, energy, and other sectors. The conversation emphasized a strong personal relationship, with both leaders highlighting their commitment to global peace and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 23:07 IST
In a significant diplomatic exchange, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to US President-elect Donald Trump, extending his congratulations for Trump's 'spectacular' electoral triumph. Modi expressed a keen interest in collaborating once more to bolster India-US relations across vital domains such as technology, defense, and energy.

Reflecting on the Republican Party's commendable performance in the US Congressional elections, Modi and Trump affirmed their mutual resolve to work collectively towards world peace. The two leaders, known for their warm personal rapport, underscored a shared vision for global stability and prosperity.

Highlighting the enduring friendship between the nations, Trump described Modi and India as true allies. Modi's post on X mirrored this sentiment, celebrating their ongoing Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership, aimed at the betterment of people worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

