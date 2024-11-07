Tragic Incident: Police Constable's Untimely Death

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, where a police constable allegedly took his own life. The constable, identified as Vikas Meena, was stationed at the Nokha police station. He was discovered hanging in his rented house on Wednesday night.

Upon discovering the unresponsive Meena, his wife raised the alarm. Local residents called the police, who had to break down the door to reach him. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Meena succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The reasons for this devastating act remain unknown as authorities continue their investigation. The incident has left the community in shock and mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)