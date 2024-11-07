Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Police Constable's Untimely Death

A police constable in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, identified as Vikas Meena, was found dead in an apparent suicide. The incident occurred in his rented residence and was discovered by his wife. Despite efforts to save him, Meena died at the hospital, and the motive remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-11-2024 11:31 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 11:31 IST
  Country:
  India

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, where a police constable allegedly took his own life. The constable, identified as Vikas Meena, was stationed at the Nokha police station. He was discovered hanging in his rented house on Wednesday night.

Upon discovering the unresponsive Meena, his wife raised the alarm. Local residents called the police, who had to break down the door to reach him. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Meena succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The reasons for this devastating act remain unknown as authorities continue their investigation. The incident has left the community in shock and mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

