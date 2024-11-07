Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Speaker Stands Firm Against BJP's Resolution Rollback Demand

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather rejects the BJP's demand to rollback the special status resolution. He emphasizes following proper procedures like a no-confidence motion if there's mistrust. The uproar follows the assembly's call to restore J&K's special status, provoking intense protests by BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:24 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather has firmly rejected the demands posed by the BJP to roll back the special status resolution or resign from his position. Emphasizing procedural norms, Rather stated that any reversal of a passed resolution requires the House's decision, not the Speaker's prerogative.

The assembly recently passed a resolution urging the central government to devise a constitutional mechanism for restoring Jammu and Kashmir's special status, which was revoked in 2019. This decision has been lauded by local political entities but triggered a vehement response from the major opposition party, the BJP, leading to significant disruptions in parliamentary proceedings.

Rather criticized the BJP's approach of 'cheap sloganeering,' urging them to follow due process, such as initiating a no-confidence motion, if they have no faith in his leadership. He stressed the importance of decorum, condemning the actions of some BJP members who disrespected the national emblem during their protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

