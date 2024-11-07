Jammu and Kashmir Speaker Stands Firm Against BJP's Resolution Rollback Demand
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather rejects the BJP's demand to rollback the special status resolution. He emphasizes following proper procedures like a no-confidence motion if there's mistrust. The uproar follows the assembly's call to restore J&K's special status, provoking intense protests by BJP.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather has firmly rejected the demands posed by the BJP to roll back the special status resolution or resign from his position. Emphasizing procedural norms, Rather stated that any reversal of a passed resolution requires the House's decision, not the Speaker's prerogative.
The assembly recently passed a resolution urging the central government to devise a constitutional mechanism for restoring Jammu and Kashmir's special status, which was revoked in 2019. This decision has been lauded by local political entities but triggered a vehement response from the major opposition party, the BJP, leading to significant disruptions in parliamentary proceedings.
Rather criticized the BJP's approach of 'cheap sloganeering,' urging them to follow due process, such as initiating a no-confidence motion, if they have no faith in his leadership. He stressed the importance of decorum, condemning the actions of some BJP members who disrespected the national emblem during their protests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Assembly
- Speaker
- Abdul Rahim Rather
- resolution
- BJP
- special status
- no-confidence
- uproar
ALSO READ
Tensions Simmer in Budhni: BJP Supporters Demand Change in Candidate
Priyanka Gandhi's Political Debut Sparks BJP's 'Dynasty' Allegations
Political Shuffle: C P Yogeeshwara Switches from BJP to Congress
BJP leader Yogeeshwara joins Congress ahead of Assembly by-polls in Karnataka.
JMM list shows they lack candidates for Jharkhand polls: Assam CM Himanta on BJP leaders joining state's ruling party.