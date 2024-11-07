Tragedy Strikes Alipur: Toddler Electrocuted

A tragic accident in Alipur, North Delhi has left the community in shock as a two-year-old child was electrocuted after touching a high-tension wire.

The incident happened on Wednesday, and despite efforts to save the toddler at Safdarjung Hospital, the severe burn injuries proved fatal.

The police have registered a case under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence, and investigations are ongoing with the child's post-mortem in process.

(With inputs from agencies.)