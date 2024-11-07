Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Alipur: Toddler Electrocuted

A two-year-old child tragically died from electrocution after touching a high-tension wire near his home in Alipur, North Delhi. The incident resulted in 80% burn injuries. Authorities are investigating the case under Section 106, causing death by negligence, at the Alipur police station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:35 IST
Tragedy Strikes Alipur: Toddler Electrocuted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident in Alipur, North Delhi has left the community in shock as a two-year-old child was electrocuted after touching a high-tension wire.

The incident happened on Wednesday, and despite efforts to save the toddler at Safdarjung Hospital, the severe burn injuries proved fatal.

The police have registered a case under Section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence, and investigations are ongoing with the child's post-mortem in process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024