Israel's $5.2 Billion Fighter Jet Deal: Strategic Airpower Boost

On Thursday, the Israeli Defense Ministry revealed a $5.2 billion agreement to purchase 25 next-generation F-15 fighter jets from aerospace giant Boeing Co. This deal is integral to a broader aid package approved by the U.S. government earlier this year, which also contains an option for 25 additional jets.

The new F-15IA jets will arrive starting in 2031, with annual deliveries of 4-6 aircraft. These jets will feature integrated Israeli weapon systems, improved range, and greater payloads, ensuring the Israeli Air Force maintains its strategic strength in the Middle East.

Defense Ministry Director General Eyal Zamir emphasized the significant boost in air power provided by the new squadron, alongside a third F-35 squadron procured earlier this year. Amidst ongoing conflict, the Israeli government has leveraged nearly $40 billion in procurement deals.

(With inputs from agencies.)