Strengthening Ties: F-15 Jets Escort Modi's Aircraft Over Saudi Skies

In a significant display of partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plane received an escort from F-15 jets of Saudi Arabia as it entered the Gulf nation's airspace on Tuesday. This act symbolizes the strengthening defense cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia, according to officials.

During his two-day visit, Modi highlighted in an interview with Arab News that Saudi Arabia is among India's most valued partners, emphasizing the shared interest in maintaining regional peace and stability. The Ministry of External Affairs released footage showcasing the moment, underlining the deepening ties.

Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman planned discussions focusing on advancing defense collaborations, reflecting a shared commitment to regional stability. The leaders also intended to explore opportunities in various sectors, reinforcing the strategic alliance between the nations.

