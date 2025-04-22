Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: F-15 Jets Escort Modi's Aircraft Over Saudi Skies

During a visit to Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft was escorted by Saudi F-15 jets, symbolizing deepening defense ties between the two nations. Modi emphasized the mutual interest in regional peace, describing Saudi Arabia as a key ally and expressed the mutual trust in defense cooperation.

In a significant display of partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plane received an escort from F-15 jets of Saudi Arabia as it entered the Gulf nation's airspace on Tuesday. This act symbolizes the strengthening defense cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia, according to officials.

During his two-day visit, Modi highlighted in an interview with Arab News that Saudi Arabia is among India's most valued partners, emphasizing the shared interest in maintaining regional peace and stability. The Ministry of External Affairs released footage showcasing the moment, underlining the deepening ties.

Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman planned discussions focusing on advancing defense collaborations, reflecting a shared commitment to regional stability. The leaders also intended to explore opportunities in various sectors, reinforcing the strategic alliance between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

