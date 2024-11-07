Left Menu

Crackdown on Adulterated Ghee: Five Arrested in Delhi-NCR

Delhi Police arrested five individuals for manufacturing, distributing, and selling fake desi ghee in Delhi and Haryana. A factory and godown were busted, and 240 liters of adulterated ghee, alongside raw materials, were seized. The crackdown involves a leading brand being targeted.

Delhi Police arrested five individuals allegedly involved in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of adulterated 'desi ghee,' according to officials on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Ritik Khandelwal, Sanjay Bansal, Rohit Aggarwal, Krishan Goyal, and Ashwani, were detained in Delhi and Haryana's Jind district, where a factory and godown used for producing the fake ghee were uncovered.

Authorities seized 240 liters of adulterated ghee and various raw materials from the site, revealing the scale of the operation. Among the items confiscated were 23,000 sachets of Eno powder. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Satish Kumar indicated that a special team conducted the investigation leading to the arrests.

