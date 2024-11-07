India Urges Bangladesh to Protect Hindu Community Amid Rising Tensions

Recent tensions in Bangladesh's Chittagong have garnered international attention, with India urging Bangladesh to address 'extremist' elements threatening the Hindu community's safety. This call to action follows reports of provocative social media posts igniting unrest.

During a routine media briefing, India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal strongly condemned the reported attacks on Hindus in Chittagong. The incidents are attributed to incendiary content circulating online.

The Indian government has appealed to Dhaka to ensure the protection of Hindus residing in Bangladesh, calling for immediate measures to neutralize the influence of extremist groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)