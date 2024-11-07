Left Menu

India Urges Bangladesh to Protect Hindu Community Amid Rising Tensions

India has called on Bangladesh to act against extremist elements following social media posts that allegedly led to tensions in Chittagong. The Indian government expressed concern over attacks on the Hindu community in the region and urged Dhaka to ensure their safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 17:07 IST
India Urges Bangladesh to Protect Hindu Community Amid Rising Tensions
Randhir Jaiswal Image Credit: Twitter(@randhir_jk)
  • Country:
  • India

Recent tensions in Bangladesh's Chittagong have garnered international attention, with India urging Bangladesh to address 'extremist' elements threatening the Hindu community's safety. This call to action follows reports of provocative social media posts igniting unrest.

During a routine media briefing, India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal strongly condemned the reported attacks on Hindus in Chittagong. The incidents are attributed to incendiary content circulating online.

The Indian government has appealed to Dhaka to ensure the protection of Hindus residing in Bangladesh, calling for immediate measures to neutralize the influence of extremist groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024