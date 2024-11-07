Australia Proposes Groundbreaking Social Media Age Limit

The Australian government has unveiled ambitious legislation demanding social media platforms to enforce an age restriction of 16 years. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized the dire need to protect young Australians from online dangers.

With the legislation expected to be introduced in Parliament on November 18, social media giants like X, TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook have a year to comply. The proposed law aims to shift the responsibility of compliance onto platforms rather than parents.

Despite backing from the main opposition party, critics, including academics and child psychiatrists, warn the age limit might push social media use underground. They argue for enhancing digital literacy and creating age-appropriate online spaces instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)