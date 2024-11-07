Tragic Leap: Marital Discord Ends in Fatality at GIP Mall
A woman, reportedly troubled by marital issues, ended her life by jumping from the third floor of the Great India Place Mall. The incident occurred Wednesday night, and she succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. The woman had reportedly left her phone at home.
In a tragic turn of events, a woman reportedly distressed by marital problems, leaped to her death from the third floor of the Great India Place Mall, Sector 38, on Wednesday night. The police confirmed the incident on Thursday, with Sector 39 police station's in-charge, Jitendra Kumar Singh, providing details.
The grievously injured woman was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where she unfortunately succumbed to her injuries, authorities stated. Investigations reveal the woman, identified as Akanksha Sood, was married in 2017 and facing marital conflicts.
Eerily, before going to the mall, Akanksha left her mobile phone at home, possibly indicating premeditated intentions, according to official findings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
