Fatal Electrocution in Delhi: Man Dies While Fixing Grill

Tragedy struck in the Shahbad Dairy area of outer-north Delhi when a man met his demise due to electrocution while fixing an iron grill. The police have identified the deceased as Chander Shekhar, who was fatally electrocuted after coming into contact with a high-tension wire.

The incident was reported to the authorities by a hospital on Wednesday. A subsequent autopsy confirmed electrocution as the cause of death, aligning with preliminary investigations.

In response to the fatality, the police have launched a probe and registered an FIR to unravel the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)