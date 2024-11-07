Fatal Electrocution in Delhi: Man Dies While Fixing Grill
Chander Shekhar, a resident of outer-north Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, tragically died after coming into contact with a high-tension wire while repairing an iron grill. The police report confirms electrocution as the cause of death. An investigation has been launched following an FIR registration.
Tragedy struck in the Shahbad Dairy area of outer-north Delhi when a man met his demise due to electrocution while fixing an iron grill. The police have identified the deceased as Chander Shekhar, who was fatally electrocuted after coming into contact with a high-tension wire.
The incident was reported to the authorities by a hospital on Wednesday. A subsequent autopsy confirmed electrocution as the cause of death, aligning with preliminary investigations.
In response to the fatality, the police have launched a probe and registered an FIR to unravel the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.
