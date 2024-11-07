Left Menu

Fatal Electrocution in Delhi: Man Dies While Fixing Grill

Chander Shekhar, a resident of outer-north Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, tragically died after coming into contact with a high-tension wire while repairing an iron grill. The police report confirms electrocution as the cause of death. An investigation has been launched following an FIR registration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:09 IST
Tragedy struck in the Shahbad Dairy area of outer-north Delhi when a man met his demise due to electrocution while fixing an iron grill. The police have identified the deceased as Chander Shekhar, who was fatally electrocuted after coming into contact with a high-tension wire.

The incident was reported to the authorities by a hospital on Wednesday. A subsequent autopsy confirmed electrocution as the cause of death, aligning with preliminary investigations.

In response to the fatality, the police have launched a probe and registered an FIR to unravel the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.

