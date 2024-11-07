Mozambique's Election Turmoil Spurs Border Closure

South Africa closed its border with Mozambique on Thursday shortly after reopening it, as escalating post-election violence in Mozambique led to clashes between protesters and police.

The South African government cautioned its citizens against non-essential travel to Mozambique. Amnesty International reported at least 20 fatalities and numerous injuries and arrests since late October's protests.

The border, initially reopened for limited movements, was swiftly shut again as violence threatened stability. Protesters, disputing the October 9 election results, have faced police teargas in Maputo. South Africa's international relations minister urged calm amid the unrest.

