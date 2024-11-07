Left Menu

Mozambique's Election Turmoil Spurs Border Closure

Following the contested October elections in Mozambique, post-election violence has erupted, resulting in South Africa temporarily closing its border. Protesters challenge the election results, leading to police clashes, fatalities, and a disrupted internet. South Africa advises against non-essential travel and calls for calm amidst the upheaval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 07-11-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 19:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa closed its border with Mozambique on Thursday shortly after reopening it, as escalating post-election violence in Mozambique led to clashes between protesters and police.

The South African government cautioned its citizens against non-essential travel to Mozambique. Amnesty International reported at least 20 fatalities and numerous injuries and arrests since late October's protests.

The border, initially reopened for limited movements, was swiftly shut again as violence threatened stability. Protesters, disputing the October 9 election results, have faced police teargas in Maputo. South Africa's international relations minister urged calm amid the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

