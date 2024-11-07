Left Menu

Reddy Criticizes Kalyan for Targeting Dalit Minister Amid Law and Order Crisis

YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for targeting a woman Dalit minister over law and order issues, instead of questioning Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Reddy accused the NDA government of undermining democracy and failing to meet pre-election promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:26 IST
Reddy Criticizes Kalyan for Targeting Dalit Minister Amid Law and Order Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, YSR Congress Party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan of lacking the resolve to question Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, whom he holds responsible for the state's deteriorating law and order. Instead, Reddy claimed Kalyan directed his criticisms at a female Dalit minister, reflecting a misplaced focus.

Reddy's comments came as a response to Kalyan's recent public critique of Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha concerning the state's surge in crimes against women since the alliance government assumed office. Reddy questioned why Kalyan failed to address the Chief Minister directly, suggesting a lack of boldness in confronting the head of state directly over these issues.

Furthermore, Reddy accused the NDA government of fostering an environment of systemic injustice that has affected various sectors, including education and healthcare. Highlighting government shortcomings, he pointed to delays in student fee reimbursements and pending hospital dues, while also addressing the harassment allegations faced by his party's social media activists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024