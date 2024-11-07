Reddy Criticizes Kalyan for Targeting Dalit Minister Amid Law and Order Crisis
YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for targeting a woman Dalit minister over law and order issues, instead of questioning Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Reddy accused the NDA government of undermining democracy and failing to meet pre-election promises.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp critique, YSR Congress Party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy accused Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan of lacking the resolve to question Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, whom he holds responsible for the state's deteriorating law and order. Instead, Reddy claimed Kalyan directed his criticisms at a female Dalit minister, reflecting a misplaced focus.
Reddy's comments came as a response to Kalyan's recent public critique of Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha concerning the state's surge in crimes against women since the alliance government assumed office. Reddy questioned why Kalyan failed to address the Chief Minister directly, suggesting a lack of boldness in confronting the head of state directly over these issues.
Furthermore, Reddy accused the NDA government of fostering an environment of systemic injustice that has affected various sectors, including education and healthcare. Highlighting government shortcomings, he pointed to delays in student fee reimbursements and pending hospital dues, while also addressing the harassment allegations faced by his party's social media activists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amaravati Drone Summit 2024: A New Era for Andhra Pradesh
Allegations of Rising Atrocities Against Women in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh Pushes for Swift New Rail Line to Amaravati
KEXIM Eyes Collaboration with Andhra Pradesh for Infrastructure Growth
Serentica Global's Ambitious 10 GW Renewable Energy Plan for Andhra Pradesh