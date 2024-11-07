Hefty Cash Seizure Amid Maharashtra Poll Crackdown
Local officials seized Rs 40 lakh from a car in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar amid Maharashtra's election code enforcement. Static surveillance teams are conducting vehicle checks. The money, claimed by Vyankatesh Multistate Co-Operative Credit Society, lacked documentation and was sent to the treasury for investigation.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move during the election period, local authorities seized Rs 40 lakh in cash from a vehicle in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday.
As the model code of conduct is being enforced for the Maharashtra assembly elections, static surveillance teams, as directed by the Election Commission, are actively inspecting suspicious vehicles for any violations.
An official reported that the cash was found in a car at Sutgirni Chowk around 1 pm. The occupants asserted ownership by the Bidkin-based Vyankatesh Multistate Co-Operative Credit Society, but due to the absence of a QR code verifying its source, the cash was handed over to the treasury for further steps.
(With inputs from agencies.)
