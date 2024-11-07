Tragedy Unfolds: Woman Dies Amid Allegations of Deceit and Corruption

A young woman from Amaria, Pilibhit, tragically died during treatment in Bareilly after allegedly consuming poison. This incident was reportedly due to the distress caused by her lover's unfaithfulness and recent marriage to another woman, according to police statements released on Thursday.

The family claims that if the police had acted impartially on a sexual assault case filed eight months ago, the woman might have been spared from this drastic measure. Authorities had closed the case three months ago.

This heartbreaking event has sparked political criticism, with Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav blaming rampant corruption in Uttar Pradesh's police force under the current government. He has demanded a thorough investigation, questioning BJP's stance on women's safety, and suggested financial restitution for the woman's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)