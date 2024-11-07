Controversy Surrounds Waqf Amendment Bill Committee's Karnataka Visit

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has raised concerns over the visit of Jagdambika Pal, the Chairman of the Joint Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, to Karnataka. Owaisi criticized Pal for reportedly acting without committee consensus, which he says is essential for such visits.

The Hyderabad MP clarified that the committee's role is only to review the Waqf Bill, not to investigate local disputes. Meanwhile, over 500 petitions were lodged by farmers in northern Karnataka, alleging that their lands were wrongly identified as Waqf properties by the State Waqf Board.

Jagdambika Pal, accompanied by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, visited several districts, meeting with aggrieved farmers and local organizations. Owaisi hopes that the Lok Sabha Speaker will address Pal's conduct and ensure adherence to parliamentary procedure.

