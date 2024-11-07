Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Waqf Amendment Bill Committee's Karnataka Visit

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi criticized the unilateral actions of Parliament Committee Chairman Jagdambika Pal's visit to Karnataka. Owaisi argued that such conduct oversteps the committee's remit, which is solely to review the Waqf Amendment Bill. Farmers in northern Karnataka protested, accusing the State Waqf Board of unjust land claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-11-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 23:05 IST
Controversy Surrounds Waqf Amendment Bill Committee's Karnataka Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has raised concerns over the visit of Jagdambika Pal, the Chairman of the Joint Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, to Karnataka. Owaisi criticized Pal for reportedly acting without committee consensus, which he says is essential for such visits.

The Hyderabad MP clarified that the committee's role is only to review the Waqf Bill, not to investigate local disputes. Meanwhile, over 500 petitions were lodged by farmers in northern Karnataka, alleging that their lands were wrongly identified as Waqf properties by the State Waqf Board.

Jagdambika Pal, accompanied by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, visited several districts, meeting with aggrieved farmers and local organizations. Owaisi hopes that the Lok Sabha Speaker will address Pal's conduct and ensure adherence to parliamentary procedure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024