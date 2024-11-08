Terror Strikes Kishtwar: Village Defence Guards Executed

Two Village Defence Guards were brutally executed by terrorists after being abducted in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials reported. The attack led to a call for a complete bandh in Kishtwar as a form of protest against the killings.

Following the incident, a massive joint search operation was launched by police and the Army in a dense forest area. The gruesome act was condemned by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and various political leaders who voiced their deep anguish and resolve to eliminate terror elements responsible.

The victims, Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar, both residents of Ohli-Kuntwara, were abducted while grazing cattle. The Kashmir Tigers, linked to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad, claimed responsibility, further propagating fear with photos of the execution shared on social media, leading to widespread outrage and protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)