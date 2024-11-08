Tragic Discovery: Unidentified Woman Found Dead in Amethi
The body of an unidentified woman was discovered hanging from an electric pole near Musafirkhana railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district. The police suspect suicide and have initiated an investigation. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and efforts are underway to identify the woman.
An unidentified woman was found hanging from an electric pole near Musafirkhana railway station in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, police reported on Friday.
The police suspect suicide, noting the woman appeared to have used her sari as a noose. A pair of slippers was discovered at the scene.
Station House Officer Vivek Singh confirmed the body was sent for a post-mortem and identification efforts are ongoing. Railway police were notified but did not respond in time, prompting the local police to proceed with the post-mortem.
