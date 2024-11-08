Tragic Discovery: Unidentified Woman Found Dead in Amethi

An unidentified woman was found hanging from an electric pole near Musafirkhana railway station in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, police reported on Friday.

The police suspect suicide, noting the woman appeared to have used her sari as a noose. A pair of slippers was discovered at the scene.

Station House Officer Vivek Singh confirmed the body was sent for a post-mortem and identification efforts are ongoing. Railway police were notified but did not respond in time, prompting the local police to proceed with the post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)