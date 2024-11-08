Netanyahu Sends Rescue Planes as Violence Erupts in Amsterdam

In response to a violent disturbance targeting Israeli citizens in Amsterdam, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered two rescue planes to be dispatched to the Dutch city immediately, according to a statement from his office on Friday. This incident follows a reported attack connected to a football match.

Israeli national security authorities have issued a warning to their citizens in Amsterdam, urging them to remain within their hotel rooms post-attack. Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir condemned the attack, stating fans faced anti-Semitism and severe aggression solely based on their Jewish and Israeli identity, shared in a message on X.

The altercations began when 57 individuals were detained as pro-Palestinian demonstrators aimed to approach Johan Cruyff Stadium, where Ajax Amsterdam defeated Maccabi Tel Aviv 5-0. Despite no incidents upon fans' departure from the game, nighttime tensions arose across the city. The Israeli Defense Forces are coordinating with Dutch officials to deploy a rescue mission equipped with medical teams using cargo planes. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has requested Dutch cooperation for safe passage of Israeli citizens to the airport.

