Strengthening Singapore-India Ties: A Diplomatic Engagement
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Singapore, meeting with key leaders to enhance bilateral ties. Discussions included industrial parks, green energy, and semiconductors. Jaishankar praised the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Singapore and addressed ASEAN–India relations at a think tank roundtable.
- Country:
- Singapore
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent visit to Singapore focused on bolstering bilateral relations. Engaging with Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Jaishankar sought to strengthen contemporary partnerships, emphasizing industrial parks, green energy, and semiconductors.
Jaishankar hailed the ongoing progress in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Singapore and India, highlighting the significance of collaboration in innovation and skill development. His discussions underlined shared perspectives on regional and global developments.
During his day-long visit, Jaishankar also addressed the 8th Roundtable of the ASEAN–India Network of Think Tanks, where he discussed challenges and opportunities in the regional cooperation landscape, reinforcing India's commitment to a stronger ASEAN-India engagement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India and ASEAN Join Forces for Green Energy Transition
India-Germany synergy in AI adoption, semiconductors and green technology to drive global growth: Piyush Goyal
India's New Solar Cell ALMM List Set for 2026 Launch to Boost Green Energy
NTPC Green Energy and Avanse Financial Services Secure IPO Approval for Major Fundraising
NTPC Green Energy Set to Raise ₹10,000 Crore Through Landmark IPO