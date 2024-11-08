Strengthening Singapore-India Ties: A Diplomatic Engagement

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent visit to Singapore focused on bolstering bilateral relations. Engaging with Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Jaishankar sought to strengthen contemporary partnerships, emphasizing industrial parks, green energy, and semiconductors.

Jaishankar hailed the ongoing progress in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Singapore and India, highlighting the significance of collaboration in innovation and skill development. His discussions underlined shared perspectives on regional and global developments.

During his day-long visit, Jaishankar also addressed the 8th Roundtable of the ASEAN–India Network of Think Tanks, where he discussed challenges and opportunities in the regional cooperation landscape, reinforcing India's commitment to a stronger ASEAN-India engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)