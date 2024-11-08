Bribery Blaze: CBI Nabs Chandigarh Fire Officials

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended two officials from the Chandigarh Fire Department, including a station fire officer, for allegedly taking a bribe to issue a no objection certificate. This action was revealed on Friday by the officials.

The CBI executed a trap to arrest Lead Fireman Manimajra Kamleshwar Nehra on Thursday. He was allegedly found accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 from an engineer on behalf of Station Fire Officer Dasheru Singh. Following this, Singh was also taken into custody.

The investigation stemmed from a complaint by an engineer representing a company specializing in fire safety equipment. The engineer reported that after installing firefighting and fire alarm systems at a business premises in Chandigarh, the accused officer demanded Rs one lakh for the requisite no objection certificate. The CBI conducted searches at the Manimajra Fire Station and the residences of both officers, seizing Rs 4 lakh and incriminating documents from Singh's residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)