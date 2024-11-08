Justice Sought in Cuttack: College Student's Ordeal Sparks Action
Six individuals, including a minor, were arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old college student in Cuttack, Odisha. The victim was blackmailed with intimate videos recorded by her boyfriend and was assaulted multiple times. Authorities assure strong action to prevent future crimes against women.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 08-11-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:42 IST
- Country:
- India
A disturbing crime in Odisha's Cuttack district has shocked the community. Six people, including a minor, have been arrested in connection with the repeated rape of a 19-year-old college student.
The victim alleges that her boyfriend and others blackmailed her with intimate videos, leading to multiple assaults. Police promptly acted on her complaint filed with the Badambadi station.
Authorities, including Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, vow stringent action, aiming for a future where Odisha is crime-free for women by 2036.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shimla Police's Strategic Offensive Against Drug Syndicates Shows Promising Results
Concert Heist: Police Crackdown on Mobile Theft Recovery
Three labourers killed, seven injured as makeshift water tank collapses at labour camp in Maharashtra's Pune district: Police.
Chaos in Rio: Penarol Fans' Clash with Police
Justice Simon Moore Appointed as New Chair of Electoral Commission