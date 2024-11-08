Justice Sought in Cuttack: College Student's Ordeal Sparks Action

A disturbing crime in Odisha's Cuttack district has shocked the community. Six people, including a minor, have been arrested in connection with the repeated rape of a 19-year-old college student.

The victim alleges that her boyfriend and others blackmailed her with intimate videos, leading to multiple assaults. Police promptly acted on her complaint filed with the Badambadi station.

Authorities, including Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, vow stringent action, aiming for a future where Odisha is crime-free for women by 2036.

(With inputs from agencies.)