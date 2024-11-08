Left Menu

Mystery Woman's Fall Unveils Kirti Nagar Mystery

In Kirti Nagar, an unidentified woman was discovered injured on the street. Initial investigations showed she fell from a balcony. Despite her injuries, she attempted to walk before losing consciousness. Police are investigating the incident, as she remains hospitalized and unidentified.

Updated: 08-11-2024 14:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An unidentified woman suffering from severe injuries was discovered early Friday on a street in Kirti Nagar, West Delhi, as reported by the local police.

Authorities responded to an emergency call at 1:15 a.m., alerting them about a woman found bleeding in an alley. Police officers found her in critical condition, lying in a pool of blood. She was immediately transported to the hospital, yet her identity remains unknown.

Efforts to identify her through a neighborhood inquiry proved futile, as no residents recognized her. Upon reviewing CCTV footage, it was revealed she had ascended an open staircase of a nearby tent house before falling from its open balcony. Despite her severe injuries, she managed to walk a short distance but eventually collapsed. She remains hospitalized, unable to provide a statement, as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

