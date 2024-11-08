Mystery Woman's Fall Unveils Kirti Nagar Mystery
In Kirti Nagar, an unidentified woman was discovered injured on the street. Initial investigations showed she fell from a balcony. Despite her injuries, she attempted to walk before losing consciousness. Police are investigating the incident, as she remains hospitalized and unidentified.
An unidentified woman suffering from severe injuries was discovered early Friday on a street in Kirti Nagar, West Delhi, as reported by the local police.
Authorities responded to an emergency call at 1:15 a.m., alerting them about a woman found bleeding in an alley. Police officers found her in critical condition, lying in a pool of blood. She was immediately transported to the hospital, yet her identity remains unknown.
Efforts to identify her through a neighborhood inquiry proved futile, as no residents recognized her. Upon reviewing CCTV footage, it was revealed she had ascended an open staircase of a nearby tent house before falling from its open balcony. Despite her severe injuries, she managed to walk a short distance but eventually collapsed. She remains hospitalized, unable to provide a statement, as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
