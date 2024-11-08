Operation in Baramulla: Two Terrorists Neutralized
Two terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. The operation was initiated based on intelligence about the presence of militants. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site after the encounter, which ended Friday morning.
In a significant operation, two terrorists were neutralized by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district overnight. The encounter unfolded after intelligence suggested the presence of militants in the area, prompting the forces to initiate a high-stakes operation.
According to the Kashmir Zone police, the identification and affiliations of the deceased are currently being verified. The operation, spearheaded by Inspector General of Police V K Birdi, commenced Thursday night. It was successful due to careful preparation and strategic execution.
Incriminating materials, along with a cache of arms and ammunition, were recovered from the site. The encounter concluded Friday morning, marking another success in the ongoing efforts to counter terrorism in the region.
