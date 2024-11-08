Left Menu

Operation in Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Neutralize Naxal Threat

In a recent operation, two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The gunfight occurred on the tri-junction of Usoor-Basaguda-Pamed villages during an anti-Naxalite initiative by a joint team of police and elite CRPF units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:59 IST
Operation in Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Neutralize Naxal Threat
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, security forces eliminated two Naxalites during an encounter on Friday, as reported by police officials.

The clash took place at approximately 11 a.m. in a forest area located at the junction of Usoor, Basaguda, and Pamed villages, where teams were actively engaged in an anti-Naxalite mission.

Following the exchange of gunfire, the joint team, which included members of the state police's District Reserve Guard and the elite CoBRA unit, recovered the bodies of two Naxalites along with several weapons. This marks the continuation of intensified efforts against Naxal elements in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024