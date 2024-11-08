Operation in Chhattisgarh: Security Forces Neutralize Naxal Threat
In a recent operation, two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. The gunfight occurred on the tri-junction of Usoor-Basaguda-Pamed villages during an anti-Naxalite initiative by a joint team of police and elite CRPF units.
In a strategic operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, security forces eliminated two Naxalites during an encounter on Friday, as reported by police officials.
The clash took place at approximately 11 a.m. in a forest area located at the junction of Usoor, Basaguda, and Pamed villages, where teams were actively engaged in an anti-Naxalite mission.
Following the exchange of gunfire, the joint team, which included members of the state police's District Reserve Guard and the elite CoBRA unit, recovered the bodies of two Naxalites along with several weapons. This marks the continuation of intensified efforts against Naxal elements in the region.
