Delhi Police Crack Down on Illegal Weapons Syndicate

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an illegal weapons syndicate, arresting two individuals linked to the criminal network, according to a statement released by officials on Friday.

In the operation, law enforcement recovered three pistols and 24 live cartridges from Nadeem and Fazeel, apprehended on Monday in the Seelampur area of northeast Delhi.

The raid uncovered valuable information following the arrest of three other gang members on September 18. Two of these individuals, Sameer Ahmad and Sahil, revealed that they had sourced pistols from Nadeem and Fazeel. Additionally, 24-year-old Suhaib was detained with a pistol and 55 cartridges.

(With inputs from agencies.)