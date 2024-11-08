Delhi Police Crack Down on Illegal Weapons Syndicate
Delhi Police dismantled an illegal weapons syndicate, arresting two members, recovering three pistols, and several live cartridges. The arrests followed a raid where other gang members were apprehended. Investigations revealed that the accused acquired firearms from those recently detained.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an illegal weapons syndicate, arresting two individuals linked to the criminal network, according to a statement released by officials on Friday.
In the operation, law enforcement recovered three pistols and 24 live cartridges from Nadeem and Fazeel, apprehended on Monday in the Seelampur area of northeast Delhi.
The raid uncovered valuable information following the arrest of three other gang members on September 18. Two of these individuals, Sameer Ahmad and Sahil, revealed that they had sourced pistols from Nadeem and Fazeel. Additionally, 24-year-old Suhaib was detained with a pistol and 55 cartridges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Police
- illegal weapons
- syndicate
- arrest
- raid
- pistols
- cartridges
- gang
- Seelampur
- northeast Delhi
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Rise in Georgia Amid Pre-Election Raids
Massive Multi-State ED Raids Uncover Foreign Exchange Violations
Crisis in Gaza: Airstrikes, Hospital Raids, and Ceasefire Hopes
WHO concerned following raid on North Gaza hospital
Fake ED Officers Raid Foiled: Seven Arrested in Delhi Extortion Case