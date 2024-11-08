Runaway Revelations: Missing Boy Sparks Search

A 14-year-old boy from Maharashtra's Thane district disappeared after a dispute with his father over unauthorized expenditures on a cake, chocolates, and cold drinks, according to local police.

Family members from Dombivli East reported the teenager's absence following the incident on Wednesday evening. The situation escalated when the boy, who had taken money from home without permission, justified his purchase by claiming a friend had provided the cash.

A heated exchange ensued, prompting the boy to leave his home. After an extensive yet fruitless search, the boy's family filed a missing persons complaint with Manpada police, who have since registered a kidnapping case and launched a search operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)