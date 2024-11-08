Left Menu

Runaway Revelations: Missing Boy Sparks Search

A 14-year-old boy fled from his home in Thane after a disagreement with his father over unauthorized purchases of cake, chocolates, and cold drinks. The incident spurred a missing persons complaint, as the boy remains untraceable. Authorities have initiated a kidnapping case and search operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:54 IST
A 14-year-old boy from Maharashtra's Thane district disappeared after a dispute with his father over unauthorized expenditures on a cake, chocolates, and cold drinks, according to local police.

Family members from Dombivli East reported the teenager's absence following the incident on Wednesday evening. The situation escalated when the boy, who had taken money from home without permission, justified his purchase by claiming a friend had provided the cash.

A heated exchange ensued, prompting the boy to leave his home. After an extensive yet fruitless search, the boy's family filed a missing persons complaint with Manpada police, who have since registered a kidnapping case and launched a search operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

