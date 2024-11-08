Left Menu

Kerala's Food Kit Scandal: A Community in Crisis

The Kerala CM has initiated a vigilance inquiry following allegations of worm-infested food kits distributed by Meppadi Grama Panchayat to landslide survivors in Wayanad. Media reports prompted the action, and the probe will determine if the kits were old stock or tampered with.

The Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has taken decisive action in response to alarming media reports regarding the distribution of worm-infested food kits to landslide survivors in Wayanad's Chooralmala-Mundakai area.

A vigilance inquiry, prompted by these reports and a briefing from the Chief Secretary, has been launched to scrutinize the Meppadi Grama Panchayat's actions in this affair.

The investigation will closely examine whether the Panchayat distributed aged food stock or if any tampering of food grains occurred, following a preliminary probe. This scandal has already sparked a protest by the Democratic Youth Federation of India.

