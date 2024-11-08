Left Menu

AUSTRAHIND 2023: Fostering Indo-Australian Military Synergy

Exercise AUSTRAHIND began in Pune, aiming to enhance India-Australia military cooperation. The event focuses on joint sub-conventional operations and includes combat conditioning and tactical training. Key exercises include counter-terrorism operations, drone employment, and heli-borne special operations, concluding on November 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

The joint military exercise between India and Australia, dubbed 'Exercise AUSTRAHIND', kicked off in Pune on Friday. Aimed at enhancing military cooperation and interoperability, it focuses on joint sub-conventional operations in semi-urban and semi-desert terrains under the UN mandate.

The exercise, now in its third edition, will span two phases: combat conditioning and tactical training, followed by a validation phase. Essential drills include counter-terrorism actions, establishing joint operations centers, and special heli-borne operations. The use of drones and counter-drone technology will also be showcased.

The joint exercise will continue until November 21 at the Foreign Training Node, with 140 Indian soldiers from the Dogra Regiment and Indian Air Force participating, alongside 120 Australian personnel. This event is crucial for fostering camaraderie and sharing tactical best practices between the two nations' forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

