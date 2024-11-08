Outcry in Gujarat: Law and Order Under Scrutiny

A horrific crime reported from Gujarat's Banaskantha district has sparked a political uproar. A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by six men in Ambaji town on November 5, with no arrests made as of yet, according to local police officials.

The crime unfolded when the young girl, en route to her uncle's house, accepted a ride from an acquaintance, Lala Parmar. Parmar, along with five others, reportedly led her to a deserted area on Chapri road, where they committed the heinous assault, fleeing once she fell unconscious.

In the wake of this tragic episode, Geniben Thakor, a Congress MP from Gujarat, condemned the BJP-led state government's inefficacy in maintaining law and order. She criticized the Home Minister, Harsh Sanghavi, for prioritizing election campaigns over public safety, as the state prepares for the upcoming bypoll in Banaskantha.

(With inputs from agencies.)