Outrage in Meerut: Women Accused of Burning Puppies

In a shocking case reported from Meerut's Kankerkheda area, two women stand accused of setting five stray puppies on fire, a heinous act that has ignited outrage among locals. Authorities confirmed that the women were frustrated by the puppies' constant noise.

The charges were filed after Anshumali Vashishth, general secretary of the Animal Care Society, provided a statement. The women, identified as Shobha and Aarti, face charges under Section 325 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at Kankerkheda police station.

Local pressure is mounting as representatives of Meerut Vyapar Mandal urge officials for stringent action. The incident, which occurred on November 5, continues to stir public anger as investigations proceed.

