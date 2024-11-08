Left Menu

Outrage in Meerut: Women Accused of Burning Puppies

In Meerut's Kankerkheda area, two women have been accused of burning five stray puppies alive. The incident, driven by frustration over noise, led to their booking under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Local authorities are under pressure to take strict legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 08-11-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 21:48 IST
Outrage in Meerut: Women Accused of Burning Puppies
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking case reported from Meerut's Kankerkheda area, two women stand accused of setting five stray puppies on fire, a heinous act that has ignited outrage among locals. Authorities confirmed that the women were frustrated by the puppies' constant noise.

The charges were filed after Anshumali Vashishth, general secretary of the Animal Care Society, provided a statement. The women, identified as Shobha and Aarti, face charges under Section 325 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at Kankerkheda police station.

Local pressure is mounting as representatives of Meerut Vyapar Mandal urge officials for stringent action. The incident, which occurred on November 5, continues to stir public anger as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024