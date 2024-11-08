Left Menu

UNIFIL Accuses Israel of Violating International Law

The United Nations' peacekeeping force, UNIFIL, accused the Israeli military of deliberately destroying its property in southern Lebanon, labeling it a 'flagrant violation' of international law. Despite these tensions, UNIFIL remains stationed to monitor hostilities, denying any intentions of evacuating from the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations' peacekeeping force, known as UNIFIL, has openly condemned the Israeli military for the 'deliberate and direct destruction' of its assets in southern Lebanon, branding these actions as a blatant breach of international law. The force has been closely watching the tense situation along the blue line that divides Lebanon and Israel.

UNIFIL alleges that during Israel's recent ground campaign against Hezbollah fighters, the Israeli Defense Forces have targeted its bases multiple times. Israeli officials have refuted these allegations, stating that UN forces act as a protective barrier for Hezbollah. Despite Israeli demands for evacuation, UNIFIL has decided to maintain its ground in southern Lebanon.

The situation escalated after an Israeli drone incident injured six UN peacekeepers and killed three Lebanese. Israel claims UNIFIL ignores Hezbollah's nearby activities, including infrastructure development aimed at threatening Israeli security. This accusation echoes the complex, ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

