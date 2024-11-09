Tensions Escalate: Israel's Political Drama Amid Gaza Conflict

Israel's political landscape shifted dramatically when Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was replaced by Israel Katz. Gallant's removal has sparked nationwide protests, as many fear it reflects the far-right government's waning interest in negotiating the release of hostages held in Gaza.

Meanwhile, humanitarian concerns grow in Gaza. A new aid crossing is being prepared to alleviate the dire conditions, with the Israeli military aiming to meet US demands to increase aid. However, it remains uncertain when and where the aid will reach those in need, particularly in northern Gaza.

The humanitarian crisis continues to deepen, with reports indicating that food insecurity is nearing famine levels. The UN highlights violations of international law, as Israel's ongoing military actions see high civilian casualties, predominantly women and children.

(With inputs from agencies.)