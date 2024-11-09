No Evidence of Secret Abortions: Nigeria's Human Rights Commission Clears Military

The Nigerian Human Rights Commission announced on Friday that its investigation revealed no evidence that the Nigerian military targeted women and children or ran a clandestine abortion program during their operations against an Islamist insurgency in the northeast. This probe was initiated following three Reuters reports suggesting otherwise.

The commission conducted an extensive 18-month inquiry, interviewing 199 witnesses, including military personnel, former militants, and aid agencies. Despite challenges accessing military records, the panel found no documentation of forced abortions in military facilities, contradicting Reuters' claims of a systematic termination program.

Reuters, adhering to its principles of impartiality, did not engage with the investigation panel. A spokesperson reaffirmed the agency's confidence in its reports. Meanwhile, some rights activists questioned the commission's independence due to its historical struggles in holding officials accountable, as noted in international reports.

