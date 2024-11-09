Left Menu

No Evidence of Secret Abortions: Nigeria's Human Rights Commission Clears Military

An investigation by Nigeria's Human Rights Commission found no proof of the military deliberately targeting women and children or conducting secret abortions during the fight against Islamist insurgency. The commission's report counters earlier Reuters allegations, citing lack of evidence in military or civilian facilities.

Updated: 09-11-2024 01:20 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 01:20 IST
No Evidence of Secret Abortions: Nigeria's Human Rights Commission Clears Military
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Nigerian Human Rights Commission announced on Friday that its investigation revealed no evidence that the Nigerian military targeted women and children or ran a clandestine abortion program during their operations against an Islamist insurgency in the northeast. This probe was initiated following three Reuters reports suggesting otherwise.

The commission conducted an extensive 18-month inquiry, interviewing 199 witnesses, including military personnel, former militants, and aid agencies. Despite challenges accessing military records, the panel found no documentation of forced abortions in military facilities, contradicting Reuters' claims of a systematic termination program.

Reuters, adhering to its principles of impartiality, did not engage with the investigation panel. A spokesperson reaffirmed the agency's confidence in its reports. Meanwhile, some rights activists questioned the commission's independence due to its historical struggles in holding officials accountable, as noted in international reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

