U.S. Defense Secretary Reaffirms Commitment to Israel's Security

For the first time since taking office, Israel's new defense minister, Israel Katz, engaged in a discussion with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday, according to the Pentagon.

A Pentagon readout of the call emphasized Secretary Austin's affirmation of the United States' steadfast commitment to the security of Israel.

He reiterated American support for Israel's right to defend itself, marking a continuation of the strong defense ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)