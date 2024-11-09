U.S. Defense Secretary Reaffirms Commitment to Israel's Security
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had a phone conversation with Israel's new defense minister, Israel Katz, reaffirming America's unwavering commitment to Israel's security and its right to self-defense.
For the first time since taking office, Israel's new defense minister, Israel Katz, engaged in a discussion with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday, according to the Pentagon.
A Pentagon readout of the call emphasized Secretary Austin's affirmation of the United States' steadfast commitment to the security of Israel.
He reiterated American support for Israel's right to defend itself, marking a continuation of the strong defense ties between the two nations.
